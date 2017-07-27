US Marshals and PCSO Join Forces to find Hit-and-Run Suspect Darrell Coleman Jr

The US Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force joins PCSO in the search for hit-and-run suspect Darrell Coleman, Jr., and the Heartland Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to his arrest has been increased to $5,000.





“As Chuck Hudson’s family prepares for his funeral, Darrell Coleman remains at large. We know that someone knows where he is. All you have to do is call Heartland Crime Stoppers, get $5,000 cold hard cash, and remain anonymous. It’s that easy. Do the right thing – turn him in.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

