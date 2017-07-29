PCSO & FWC Dive Teams Trying To Locate Missing Boater

Lakeland, Florida – According to the Florida Wildlife Commission an incident has occurred on Lake Gibson who in Lakeland. Earlier today a male boater fell overboard while boating on Lake Gibson. The man never resurfaced. At this time dive teams from the Polk County Sheriffs Office and FWC are conducting a search of the lake.

The victim is being identified by Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission as Cornelius Wiggins, 32, of Plant City, Florida.





This is a developing story and we will update as information becomes available.