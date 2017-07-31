Tropical Storm Emily Flooding One Local Families Home Here In Polk

Polk County Fire Rescue Press Release

Lakeland, Florida – As of 1:30 p.m., the Polk County Emergency Management is aware of some flooding in Lakeland due to Tropical Storm Emily. One residential home, located at 5453 Old Highway 37, has approximately four inches of water inside the home. The American Red Cross is assisting the family. Five people live at the home, three adults and two children.





Several roadways are also affected. The following roads are closed:

· Duff Road, between Green Road and Highway 98 N

· Glean Oak Drive and Shady Oak Drive E

· Wabash at 10th Street

· Reynolds Road and Kirk Street