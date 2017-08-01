Former Girlfriend Shot After Allegedly Trying To Break Into Winter Haven Apartment

Winter Haven Police Department Press Release

Winter Haven Police detectives are investigating and overnight shooting that injured a woman attempting to enter an apartment.





On 7-31-17 at approximately 11:45 p.m., residents inside of a unit at Briarcrest Apartments (200 Ave. K, SE #64) in Winter Haven heard someone pushing on the door and wiggling the door handle in an attempt to enter. The door was locked and had a hotel-style latch also securing it closed.

Twenty-six year-old Joshua Peguero told detectives that the residence had been burglarized three times over the past two months and he was on edge about the suspicious noises. Fearing someone was again attempting to enter the apartment, Peguero retrieved his 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol.

Twenty-five year-old Danzil Norman, who also lives in the apartment, had been having issues with his former girlfriend, 23 year-old Trekeria Richardson after a recent breakup. Norman claimed that Richardson kicked in the door to the apartment about three weeks ago. Norman looked outside of the window to see if Richardson’s vehicle was parked in front of the building. Not seeing any vehicle, Norman and Peguero decided to unlock the door to see if they could confront the person attempting to enter.

Norman unlocked the deadbolt with Peguero poised behind the door aiming the pistol at the door. When the lock released, the door immediately was pushed open from the outside until the additional latch engaged. Peguero told detectives that he feared someone was trying to enter to cause harm so he fired one shot through the door striking Richardson who was pushing on the door with her shoulder.

Once the men realized who was outside, they immediately started rendering aid until officers and EMS personnel arrived. Richardson received one gunshot wound to the shoulder. She was transported to Lakeland Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries. Police continue to investigate the incident and at this time no charges have been filed.