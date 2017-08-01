Gibson’s Attorney Maintains His Innocence

Lake Wales, Florida – Lake Wales City Commissioner Curtis Gibson is facing some serious charges stemming from a July 30, 2017 domestic violence incident. According to reports Gibson is charged with Domestic Violence-Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon Without The Intent and Domestic Violence- Touch or Strike. Details of the incident may be found here: Lake Wales City Commissioner Allegedly Held Pocket Knife To Girlfriends Neck & Punches Her Repeatedly

The following is a statement from Commissioner Gibson’s attorney Bill Ouellette – Monday Afternoon: ” I was called this afternoon to represent Mr. Gibson shortly before his First Appearance Hearing this afternoon. Certain criminal allegations require a Judge to set a bond. Mr. Gibson was being held without bond. After the hearing and considering argument the Judge made the decision to release Mr. Gibson on his own recognizance not requiring any monetary bond. His arraignment will be on September 5, 2017 at which we will plead not guilty on his behalf. After all the facts have been fleshed out we firmly believe Mr. Gibson will be exonerated.”