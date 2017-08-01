Haines City Police Department Trying To Identify Suspects That Robbed At&T Store

Press Release Haines City Police Department

On 07/31/2017 @ approximately 5:39pm, the Haines City Police Department responded to a smash & grab style retail theft at AT&T. The two suspects asked the store clerk for Apple products. As the black male in the red shorts is asking for the products, the black male in the blue and yellow hat walks up to a display case and rips it from the hinges, taking four different types of iPhones.





Both males then run out of the store to an awaiting gray in color 1994 Mazda Protégé. If you can identify either subject, please contact Det. Donovan at 863-421-3636 x2238. You can also remain anonymous and help us solve this crime through Crime Stoppers – there may be some cash in it for you! Check out www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com