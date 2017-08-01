Lakeland Teen Facing Attempted Homicide Of Law Enforcement Officer

Statement From Osceola Sheriff’s Department

Osceola County (August 1, 2017) On 7/29/17 at approximately 3:27 A.M. Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of S.R. 429 to assist Lakeland Police Department concerning a stolen vehicle. Osceola deputies

set up spike strips on S.R. 429 near Sinclair Road in an effort to stop the suspect vehicle. The vehicle avoided the spike strips by going around them, which also caused the suspect vehicle to spin out in the median. Deputies approached the suspect vehicle in an attempt to apprehend the suspect. As a deputy started to exit his vehicle to approach the suspect, the suspect drove towards him. The deputy fired towards the suspect vehicle as it approached him. The driver of the vehicle was injured during the incident and was treated at a local hospital. No deputies or other persons were injured in this incident.





The suspect has been identified as Kieran J. Adams D.O.B. 5/16/2000 of Lakeland, FL and has been charged with Attempted Homicide and Grand Theft Auto. The passenger has been identified as Mercedes S. Rivera-Whitford D.O.B. 7/17/2002 of Lakeland, FL and she has been charged with Grand Theft Auto. This continues to be an active investigation conducted by FDLE.