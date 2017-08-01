Safety & Sobriety Patrols This Weekend In Lakeland

Lakeland, Florida – On Friday, August 4th, 2017, members of Lakeland Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol will be conducting Safety and Sobriety Saturation Patrols from the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. in the areas of Highway 92 (Memorial Blvd.), Florida Avenue, Highway 98 North and Highway 98 South.

Additionally these mobile saturation patrols will be used for Safety Belt Enforcement efforts and educational purposes related to traffic safety. Heightened patrols will take place throughout the City in an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.





The Lakeland Police Department is fully committed to making the streets in our community safer through aggressive impaired driving enforcement and continued education, as impaired driving is one of America’s and deadliest crimes.

Remember, if you are Over the Limit, you will be Under Arrest.

Date: August 4th, 2017

Time: 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Locations: Hwy 92 (Memorial Boulevard)

Florida Avenue

Highway 98 North

Highway 98 South