Thousands Of Dollars In Unclaimed Polk County Funds

Bartow, Florida – The following is information regarding the recently released Unclaimed Funds list for people who have unclaimed checks issued by the county office in the course of court-related activities. There are 51 checks for $100 or more on the list this year. Any checks not claimed by September 1st will be forfeited. If you have any questions feel free to call me, or Sherry Watkins in Clerk’s Accounting at (863) 534-4491.
|Cash Bonds
|Character
|Owner of Funds
|Date
|Amount
|of Funds
|ADRIAN GONZALEZ
|10/15/2015
|$ 223.50
|Unclaimed Funds
|ALFONSO MEJIA ARTEAGA
|7/1/2015
|$ 250.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|ALFREDO RIVERA
|10/15/2015
|$ 250.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|ALISA RATTAN
|3/5/2015
|$ 250.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|ANGEL FIGUEROA NEGRON
|3/19/2015
|$ 250.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|COREY GREEN
|6/4/2015
|$ 136.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|DAVID ALLEN COUEY
|2/19/2015
|$ 500.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|EARLOW M COSTINE
|12/3/2015
|$ 250.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|FRANCISCO MACHADO
|3/26/2015
|$ 250.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|GENE M WHIPPLE
|3/26/2015
|$ 250.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|JABOB KAHAT
|10/15/2015
|$ 213.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|JACOB FARR
|10/15/2015
|$ 250.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|JACOB KAHAT
|10/15/2015
|$ 213.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|JENNIFER MCGUIRE
|6/18/2015
|$ 250.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|JOANNA L MELENDEZ
|4/8/2015
|$ 250.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|JOHNNY VALLE MALDONADO
|10/28/2015
|$ 250.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|MERCEDES TERCERO
|11/19/2015
|$ 652.24
|Unclaimed Funds
|MERCEDES TERECERO
|11/19/2015
|$ 152.24
|Unclaimed Funds
|MERCEDES TERECERO
|11/25/2015
|$ 500.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|MERCEDES TERECERO
|11/19/2015
|$ 652.24
|Unclaimed Funds
|MERCEDES TERECERO
|11/19/2015
|$ 652.24
|Unclaimed Funds
|MERCEDES TERECERO
|11/19/2015
|$ 652.24
|Unclaimed Funds
|TERRANCE A HANSON
|12/3/2015
|$ 250.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|County Witness
|Character
|Owner of Funds
|Date
|Amount
|of Funds
|LENIVYJACKSON
|12/1/2015
|$ 429.52
|Unclaimed Funds
|Registry
|Character
|Owner of Funds
|Date
|Amount
|of Funds
|ELIZABETH R WELLBORN PA
|1/30/2015
|$ 5,995.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|FORE SUMMERLIN OAKS LIMITED
|6/3/2015
|$ 200.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|MARILYN M KING
|9/23/2015
|$ 2,610.69
|Unclaimed Funds
|MIRIAM PADRON
|6/9/2015
|$ 6,620.43
|Unclaimed Funds
|THAKURDEEN SINGH
|7/10/2015
|$ 750.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|TRANQUIL ACRES MHP LLC
|11/4/2015
|$ 150.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|WELLS FARGO BANK NA
|4/20/2015
|$ 100.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|General Fund
|Character
|Owner of Funds
|Date
|Amount
|of Funds
|ANDREU PALMA & ANDREU PL
|8/19/2015
|$ 100.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|ANDREU PALMA & ANDREU PL
|9/24/2015
|$ 100.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|BRANDON HALL
|4/21/2015
|$ 130.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|CARLOS RAMOS-DOLORES
|3/2/2015
|$ 164.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|CLARFIELD OKON SALOMONE & PINCU
|7/16/2015
|$ 100.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|CLETERIA BELLAMY
|2/24/2015
|$ 387.45
|Unclaimed Funds
|CYNTHIA M NUNEZ
|8/4/2015
|$ 227.24
|Unclaimed Funds
|GUNSTER YOAKLEY & STEWART PA
|9/18/2015
|$ 100.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|HOMESTREAM NETWORK LLC
|12/30/2015
|$ 1,149.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|MARIA DEL REFUGIO ESTRADA
|4/23/2015
|$ 114.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|NICKY PATRICK
|4/30/2015
|$ 400.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|O & L LAW GROUP PL
|7/16/2015
|$ 100.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|POLLACK & ROSEN PA
|1/14/2015
|$ 1,000.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|REGIONS BANK
|5/28/2015
|$ 100.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|RONALD A ALTER
|11/25/2015
|$ 100.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|STOKES & CLINTON PC
|6/26/2015
|$ 100.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|TAMPA ELECTRIC CO
|2/3/2015
|$ 981.54
|Unclaimed Funds
|TERESA BENNETT
|3/23/2015
|$ 150.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|US BANK NA
|12/16/2015
|$ 1,000.00
|Unclaimed Funds
|VENNE ETIENNE
|7/10/2015
|$ 111.70
|Unclaimed Funds
|All persons having or claiming any interest in said court-related funds or any portion therof shall file their
|written claims therto with the Polk County Clerk of Courts, Florida, at it’s office in Bartow, Florida on or
|before September 1st after such publication; otherwise, according to Florida statue 116.21 such unclaimed
|court-related funds shall be forfeited to such county and shall be deposited into the the fine and forfeiture
|fund established under Florida statue 142.01.
|POLK COUNTY CLERK OF COURTS, FLORIDA