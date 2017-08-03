Thousands Of Dollars In Unclaimed Polk County Funds

Dailyridge.com

Bartow, Florida – The following is information regarding the recently released Unclaimed Funds list for people who have unclaimed checks issued by the county office in the course of court-related activities. There are 51 checks for $100 or more on the list this year. Any checks not claimed by September 1st will be forfeited. If you have any questions feel free to call me, or Sherry Watkins in Clerk’s Accounting at (863) 534-4491.

Cash Bonds
Owner of Funds Date Amount of Funds
ADRIAN GONZALEZ 10/15/2015  $       223.50 Unclaimed Funds
ALFONSO MEJIA ARTEAGA 7/1/2015  $       250.00 Unclaimed Funds
ALFREDO RIVERA 10/15/2015  $       250.00 Unclaimed Funds
ALISA RATTAN 3/5/2015  $       250.00 Unclaimed Funds
ANGEL FIGUEROA NEGRON 3/19/2015  $       250.00 Unclaimed Funds
COREY GREEN 6/4/2015  $       136.00 Unclaimed Funds
DAVID ALLEN COUEY 2/19/2015  $       500.00 Unclaimed Funds
EARLOW M COSTINE 12/3/2015  $       250.00 Unclaimed Funds
FRANCISCO MACHADO 3/26/2015  $       250.00 Unclaimed Funds
GENE M WHIPPLE 3/26/2015  $       250.00 Unclaimed Funds
JABOB KAHAT 10/15/2015  $       213.00 Unclaimed Funds
JACOB FARR 10/15/2015  $       250.00 Unclaimed Funds
JACOB KAHAT 10/15/2015  $       213.00 Unclaimed Funds
JENNIFER MCGUIRE 6/18/2015  $       250.00 Unclaimed Funds
JOANNA L MELENDEZ 4/8/2015  $       250.00 Unclaimed Funds
JOHNNY VALLE MALDONADO 10/28/2015  $       250.00 Unclaimed Funds
MERCEDES TERCERO 11/19/2015  $       652.24 Unclaimed Funds
MERCEDES TERECERO 11/19/2015  $       152.24 Unclaimed Funds
MERCEDES TERECERO 11/25/2015  $       500.00 Unclaimed Funds
MERCEDES TERECERO 11/19/2015  $       652.24 Unclaimed Funds
MERCEDES TERECERO 11/19/2015  $       652.24 Unclaimed Funds
MERCEDES TERECERO 11/19/2015  $       652.24 Unclaimed Funds
TERRANCE A HANSON 12/3/2015  $       250.00 Unclaimed Funds
County Witness
Owner of Funds Date Amount of Funds
LENIVYJACKSON 12/1/2015  $       429.52 Unclaimed Funds
Registry
Owner of Funds Date Amount of Funds
ELIZABETH R WELLBORN PA 1/30/2015  $    5,995.00 Unclaimed Funds
FORE SUMMERLIN OAKS LIMITED 6/3/2015  $       200.00 Unclaimed Funds
MARILYN M KING 9/23/2015  $    2,610.69 Unclaimed Funds
MIRIAM PADRON 6/9/2015  $    6,620.43 Unclaimed Funds
THAKURDEEN SINGH 7/10/2015  $       750.00 Unclaimed Funds
TRANQUIL ACRES MHP LLC 11/4/2015  $       150.00 Unclaimed Funds
WELLS FARGO BANK NA 4/20/2015  $       100.00 Unclaimed Funds
General Fund
Owner of Funds Date Amount of Funds
ANDREU PALMA & ANDREU PL 8/19/2015  $       100.00 Unclaimed Funds
ANDREU PALMA & ANDREU PL 9/24/2015  $       100.00 Unclaimed Funds
BRANDON HALL 4/21/2015  $       130.00 Unclaimed Funds
CARLOS RAMOS-DOLORES 3/2/2015  $       164.00 Unclaimed Funds
CLARFIELD OKON SALOMONE & PINCU 7/16/2015  $       100.00 Unclaimed Funds
CLETERIA BELLAMY 2/24/2015  $       387.45 Unclaimed Funds
CYNTHIA M NUNEZ 8/4/2015  $       227.24 Unclaimed Funds
GUNSTER YOAKLEY & STEWART PA 9/18/2015  $       100.00 Unclaimed Funds
HOMESTREAM NETWORK LLC 12/30/2015  $    1,149.00 Unclaimed Funds
MARIA DEL REFUGIO ESTRADA 4/23/2015  $       114.00 Unclaimed Funds
NICKY PATRICK 4/30/2015  $       400.00 Unclaimed Funds
O & L LAW GROUP PL 7/16/2015  $       100.00 Unclaimed Funds
POLLACK & ROSEN PA 1/14/2015  $    1,000.00 Unclaimed Funds
REGIONS BANK 5/28/2015  $       100.00 Unclaimed Funds
RONALD A ALTER 11/25/2015  $       100.00 Unclaimed Funds
STOKES & CLINTON PC 6/26/2015  $       100.00 Unclaimed Funds
TAMPA ELECTRIC CO 2/3/2015  $       981.54 Unclaimed Funds
TERESA BENNETT 3/23/2015  $       150.00 Unclaimed Funds
US BANK NA 12/16/2015  $    1,000.00 Unclaimed Funds
VENNE ETIENNE 7/10/2015  $       111.70 Unclaimed Funds
All persons having or claiming any interest in said court-related funds or any portion therof shall file their
written claims therto with the Polk County Clerk of Courts, Florida, at it’s office in Bartow, Florida on or
before September 1st after such publication; otherwise, according to Florida statue 116.21 such unclaimed
court-related funds shall be forfeited to such county and shall be deposited into the the fine and forfeiture
fund established under Florida statue 142.01.
POLK COUNTY CLERK OF COURTS, FLORIDA

