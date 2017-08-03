Thousands Of Dollars In Unclaimed Polk County Funds

Bartow, Florida – The following is information regarding the recently released Unclaimed Funds list for people who have unclaimed checks issued by the county office in the course of court-related activities. There are 51 checks for $100 or more on the list this year. Any checks not claimed by September 1st will be forfeited. If you have any questions feel free to call me, or Sherry Watkins in Clerk’s Accounting at (863) 534-4491.

Cash Bonds Character Owner of Funds Date Amount of Funds ADRIAN GONZALEZ 10/15/2015 $ 223.50 Unclaimed Funds ALFONSO MEJIA ARTEAGA 7/1/2015 $ 250.00 Unclaimed Funds ALFREDO RIVERA 10/15/2015 $ 250.00 Unclaimed Funds ALISA RATTAN 3/5/2015 $ 250.00 Unclaimed Funds ANGEL FIGUEROA NEGRON 3/19/2015 $ 250.00 Unclaimed Funds COREY GREEN 6/4/2015 $ 136.00 Unclaimed Funds DAVID ALLEN COUEY 2/19/2015 $ 500.00 Unclaimed Funds EARLOW M COSTINE 12/3/2015 $ 250.00 Unclaimed Funds FRANCISCO MACHADO 3/26/2015 $ 250.00 Unclaimed Funds GENE M WHIPPLE 3/26/2015 $ 250.00 Unclaimed Funds JABOB KAHAT 10/15/2015 $ 213.00 Unclaimed Funds JACOB FARR 10/15/2015 $ 250.00 Unclaimed Funds JACOB KAHAT 10/15/2015 $ 213.00 Unclaimed Funds JENNIFER MCGUIRE 6/18/2015 $ 250.00 Unclaimed Funds JOANNA L MELENDEZ 4/8/2015 $ 250.00 Unclaimed Funds JOHNNY VALLE MALDONADO 10/28/2015 $ 250.00 Unclaimed Funds MERCEDES TERCERO 11/19/2015 $ 652.24 Unclaimed Funds MERCEDES TERECERO 11/19/2015 $ 152.24 Unclaimed Funds MERCEDES TERECERO 11/25/2015 $ 500.00 Unclaimed Funds MERCEDES TERECERO 11/19/2015 $ 652.24 Unclaimed Funds MERCEDES TERECERO 11/19/2015 $ 652.24 Unclaimed Funds MERCEDES TERECERO 11/19/2015 $ 652.24 Unclaimed Funds TERRANCE A HANSON 12/3/2015 $ 250.00 Unclaimed Funds County Witness Character Owner of Funds Date Amount of Funds LENIVYJACKSON 12/1/2015 $ 429.52 Unclaimed Funds Registry Character Owner of Funds Date Amount of Funds ELIZABETH R WELLBORN PA 1/30/2015 $ 5,995.00 Unclaimed Funds FORE SUMMERLIN OAKS LIMITED 6/3/2015 $ 200.00 Unclaimed Funds MARILYN M KING 9/23/2015 $ 2,610.69 Unclaimed Funds MIRIAM PADRON 6/9/2015 $ 6,620.43 Unclaimed Funds THAKURDEEN SINGH 7/10/2015 $ 750.00 Unclaimed Funds TRANQUIL ACRES MHP LLC 11/4/2015 $ 150.00 Unclaimed Funds WELLS FARGO BANK NA 4/20/2015 $ 100.00 Unclaimed Funds General Fund Character Owner of Funds Date Amount of Funds ANDREU PALMA & ANDREU PL 8/19/2015 $ 100.00 Unclaimed Funds ANDREU PALMA & ANDREU PL 9/24/2015 $ 100.00 Unclaimed Funds BRANDON HALL 4/21/2015 $ 130.00 Unclaimed Funds CARLOS RAMOS-DOLORES 3/2/2015 $ 164.00 Unclaimed Funds CLARFIELD OKON SALOMONE & PINCU 7/16/2015 $ 100.00 Unclaimed Funds CLETERIA BELLAMY 2/24/2015 $ 387.45 Unclaimed Funds CYNTHIA M NUNEZ 8/4/2015 $ 227.24 Unclaimed Funds GUNSTER YOAKLEY & STEWART PA 9/18/2015 $ 100.00 Unclaimed Funds HOMESTREAM NETWORK LLC 12/30/2015 $ 1,149.00 Unclaimed Funds MARIA DEL REFUGIO ESTRADA 4/23/2015 $ 114.00 Unclaimed Funds NICKY PATRICK 4/30/2015 $ 400.00 Unclaimed Funds O & L LAW GROUP PL 7/16/2015 $ 100.00 Unclaimed Funds POLLACK & ROSEN PA 1/14/2015 $ 1,000.00 Unclaimed Funds REGIONS BANK 5/28/2015 $ 100.00 Unclaimed Funds RONALD A ALTER 11/25/2015 $ 100.00 Unclaimed Funds STOKES & CLINTON PC 6/26/2015 $ 100.00 Unclaimed Funds TAMPA ELECTRIC CO 2/3/2015 $ 981.54 Unclaimed Funds TERESA BENNETT 3/23/2015 $ 150.00 Unclaimed Funds US BANK NA 12/16/2015 $ 1,000.00 Unclaimed Funds VENNE ETIENNE 7/10/2015 $ 111.70 Unclaimed Funds All persons having or claiming any interest in said court-related funds or any portion therof shall file their written claims therto with the Polk County Clerk of Courts, Florida, at it’s office in Bartow, Florida on or before September 1st after such publication; otherwise, according to Florida statue 116.21 such unclaimed court-related funds shall be forfeited to such county and shall be deposited into the the fine and forfeiture fund established under Florida statue 142.01. POLK COUNTY CLERK OF COURTS, FLORIDA