Woman Injured & 4 Dogs Killed In Lakeland Fire Thursday

Polk County Fire Rescue

Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at 455 Commerce Drive in Lakeland around 2:10 p.m. The address is a commercial structure, but it appears an office was being used as an apartment.





When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing and there was a working fire inside the structure. The fire was under by 3 p.m.

An adult female was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center for evaluation. Firefighters also recovered the remains of four dogs from the structure. The state’s Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations was called to investigate

the cause of the fire.