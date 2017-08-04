Two Men Sought In Homicide & Attempted Homicide Of Two Teens In Avon Park

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

AVON PARK — Arrest warrants have been issued for two men in connection with the shooting of two 16-year-olds in Avon Park July 19.





Roderick Lewis Milner, 29, is wanted for homicide, attempted homicide, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Andrew Bernard Richardson, 30, is wanted for homicide and attempted homicide. Both men are from Avon Park, but have ties in Tampa and Arcadia.

Deputies were called to The Palms at Lake Tulane off Hal McRae Boulevard at 9:41 p.m. on July 19 after a 911 call that said two people had been shot. When the first units arrived, they found Ivan Joel Garcia and Keshawn Bryant Souvenir on the ground near a dumpster and an overturned couch. Both had been shot multiple times.

Souvenir died at the hospital. Garcia, who was shot in the face in addition to his other wounds, was airlifted to a trauma center. He is still in the hospital being treated for his wounds.

Neither boy lived in the complex, but were there visiting with friends at the time of the shooting, detectives said.

Milner was wounded in the exchange of gunfire, shot several times in the lower extremities. He was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital and was treated and released before the investigation progressed enough for charges to be filed.

Milner is 6 feet tall and 190 pounds. Richardson is 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds. Richardson has a previous neck injury and is readily identifiable as a result of the injury and the resulting posture. Anyone who has information about their location is asked to call 863-402-7250 or email [email protected] Anonymous tips can be left through Heartland Crimestoppers at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com or 1-800-226-TIPS. Crime Stoppers tips are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.