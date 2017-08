LWMC ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY AWARDS





Lake Wales, FL – Lake Wales Medical Center presented its second quarter 2017 employee awards.

Award winners were: Employee of the Quarter, Karey Lewis, Social Worker; Manager of the Quarter, Lori McKinney, ER; and Volunteer of the Quarter, Joan Hartshorn, Gift Shop. PeggyAnn.

— end —

Photo info:

Karey Lewis

Lori McKinney

Joan Hartshorn