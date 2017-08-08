From Monday, July 31st through Saturday, August 5th, 2017, the PCSO Organized Retail Crime Unit and partnering entities conducted a countywide operation focusing on those who shoplift from Polk County retail stores, resulting in 65 arrests and a warrant being issued.

“These suspects earned a ‘free ride’ to the county jail for stealing from our local retailers. Our Organized Retail Crime task force works with area retailers and other law enforcement agencies to apprehend those who refuse to comply with the law. We are sending out this warning to everyone: if you shoplift in Polk County, you will go to jail.” – Sheriff Grady Judd The participating businesses involved in this investigation from Auburndale, Davenport, Haines City, Lakeland, Mulberry, and Winter Haven, were Bealls, Bealls Outlet, Belk, Burlington Coat Factory, Lowes, Target, and Walmart. Undercover detectives worked with loss prevention personnel at each store, focusing on identifying suspects who were trying to conceal items on their person and leave the stores without paying, and who were bypassing the scanners at the self-checkouts. Of the 65 arrests, most were for petit theft and grand theft; several of the suspects had previous theft charges. Of the 65arrests, 15 were juveniles. PCSO filed a total of 65 misdemeanor charges and 15 felony charges against the 66 suspects (including the warrant). The total value of items stolen by these suspects is $4,924. 34 of the suspects have criminal histories, and 10 of the suspects told detectives they are receiving public assistance. Those with criminal histories have a combined total of 140 previous felony and 241 previous misdemeanor charges. Warrant issued: 50-year-old Mark Logan Brents of Valrico, who already had a Hillsborough County warrant for his arrest, now also has a Polk Count warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to loss prevention personnel, Mark used to work at Lowes and is known to frequent them, and steal from them. When he was confronted during this operation, he fled in a gray 2017 Hyundai with FL tag HKQG90, striking a PCSO detective with his car as he fled from the parking lot. He has an extensive criminal history. The 65 suspects arrested, in order of arrest, were: 41-year-old Bree Ann Butler of Haines City; arrested at the Haines City Walmart after changing the price tags on shoes. She went to the self-checkout line and paid the lower price. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). She told detectives she receives public assistance. Her criminal history includes a previous arrest for battery domestic violence (1 misdemeanor). 58-year-old Gary Jolly of Haines City; arrested at the Haines City Walmart for stealing items by intentionally not scanning them at the self-checkout. He was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). He told detectives he receives public assistance. 53-year-old Miguel Ventura, of Winter Haven; arrested at the Winter Haven Walmart. He stole items by placing them in Walmart bags while riding around in a motorized cart and attempting to leave the store without paying. He was charged with one count petit theft (M-2).He has a prior arrest for escape (1 felony). A female juvenile from Eagle Lake; arrested at the Winter Haven Walmart for stealing multiple items. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). 38-year-old Josue Manuel Torres Cuevas of Davenport; arrested at the Haines City Walmart for shoplifting. He was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). 38-year-old Gabriel Edward McCormick of Chicago Heights, IL; arrested at the Haines City Walmart for stealing multiple items. He was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). His criminal history includes prior arrests for DWLSR, resisting arrest, and DUI (4 misdemeanors). 30-year-old Fabian Rodriguez of Winter Haven; arrested at the Auburndale Lowes for shoplifting. He was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). His criminal history includes prior arrests for possession of meth & paraphernalia, grand theft, and VOP (3 felonies, 3 misdemeanors). He was just released from the Polk County Jail the morning of July 31, 2017, the same day he was arrested. 37-year-old Floreal Lenz of Haines City; arrested at the Haines City Walmart for shoplifting. He was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). 38-year-old Kelly Armstrong of Davenport; arrested at the Haines City Walmart for shoplifting. Armstrong was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). 34-year-old Charlyne Oddo of Kissimmee; arrested at the Haines City Walmart after intentionally not scanning items at the self-checkout, with her husband, Michael Oddo. She was arrested for one count petit theft (M-2). 35-year-old Michael Oddo of Kissimmee; arrested at the Haines City Walmart after intentionally not scanning items at the self-checkout, with his wife, Charlyne Oddo. He was arrested for one count petit theft (M-2), one count possession of oxycodone (F-3), and one count possession of drug paraphernalia (M-1). 32-year-old Shonta Wynn, of Auburndale; arrested at ­­the Winter Haven Walmart after stealing jewelry. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-1). She told detectives she receives public assistance. Her criminal history includes arrests for robbery, prostitution, battery, trespassing, criminal mischief, aggravated assault, larceny, DWLSR, giving false info to LEO, petit theft, failure to appear (3 felonies, 24 misdemeanors). 53-year-old Kenneth Tadeyeske of Lake Wales; arrested at the Winter Haven Lowes after shoplifting. He was charged with one count felony petit theft – 3rd or subsequent offense (F-3). His criminal history includes arrests for (15 felonies, 28 misdemeanors). A female juvenile of Winter Haven; arrested at the Winter Haven Walmart after stealing multiple items. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-1). Her criminal history includes arrests for resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct (2 misdemeanors). A male juvenile of Winter Haven; arrested at the Winter Haven Walmart after stealing multiple items. He was charged with one count petit theft (M-1). A male juvenile of Winter Haven; arrested at the Winter Haven Walmart after stealing multiple items. He was charged with one count petit theft (M-1). A male juvenile of Winter Haven; arrested at the Winter Haven Walmart after shoplifting. He was charged with one count petit theft (M-1). 34-year-old Jennifer Ornstein, of Davenport; was arrested at the Davenport Target stealing multiple items by not scanning them at the self-checkout. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-1). She told detectives she works at Disney as a character. A male juvenile of Celebration; arrested at the Haines City Walmart after shoplifting. He was charged with one count petit theft (M-1). 30-year-old Stephanie Sierra, of Kissimmee; was arrested at Haines City Walmart for stealing multiple items through the self-checkout. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-1). She had her 10-year-old child with her. She told detectives she receives public assistance. 24-year-old Ashley Renfrow of Davenport; arrested at the Haines City Walmart for shoplifting. She was arrested for one count petit theft (M-2). 46-year-old Tracy Brennan, of Kissimmee; arrested at Haines City Walmart for stealing multiple items through the self-checkout. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-1). 22-year-old Ashlyn Lindsey, of Auburndale; arrested at the Winter Haven Walmart for shoplifting. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). A female juvenile of Auburndale; arrested at the Winter Haven Walmart for shoplifting. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-1). 44-year-old Dulce Pita, of Kissimmee; arrested at the Haines City Walmart for stealing multiple items, along with Denise Pita. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-1). 44-year-old Denise Pita, of Kissimmee; arrested at the Haines City Walmart for shoplifting, along with Dulce Pita. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). Her criminal history includes prior arrests for battery domestic violence, aggravated assault, larceny, cruelty, and VOP (5 felonies, 1 misdemeanor). A female juvenile of Kissimmee; arrested at the Haines City Walmart for stealing multiple items, along with Dulce & Denise Pita. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-1). 18-year-old Devon Jones of Dundee; arrested at the Haines City Walmart for shoplifting. He was arrested for one count petit theft (M-2). 57-year-old Sonia Rivera-Rodriguez of Eagle Lake; arrested at the Winter Haven Beall’s Outlet for shoplifting. She was charged with one count felony petit theft – 3rd or subsequent offense (F-3). Her criminal history includes arrests for cocaine possession, shoplifting, larceny, DWLSR, and possession of paraphernalia (2 felonies, 4 misdemeanors). A male juvenile from Winter Haven; arrested at the Auburndale Walmart for shoplifting. He ran from loss prevention personnel and deputies through the parking lot before being apprehended. He was arrested for one count petit theft (M-1). His criminal history includes arrests for burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest (1 felony, 2 misdemeanors). A male juvenile from Winter Haven; arrested at the Auburndale Walmart for shoplifting. He also ran from loss prevention personnel and deputies through the parking lot before being apprehended. He was arrested for one count petit theft (M-1). 42-year-old Christina Garcia of Davenport; arrested at the Winter Haven Walmart for stealing items she concealed in a plastic tub in her cart. She was charged with one count grand theft (F-3). Her criminal history includes arrests for larceny, battery, forgery, and VOP (2 felonies, 5 misdemeanors). 46-year-old Rita Yates-Guzman, of Avon Park; arrested at the Haines City Lowes for finding receipts in the store parking lot, bringing them into the store, gathering the items on the receipt, and returning the items to the store to be reimbursed. She was charged with one count felony petit theft – 3rd or subsequent offense (F-3) and VOP (M-2). She told deputies she receives public assistance. 39-year-old Aish Coby of Lakeland; arrested at the Lakeland Beall’s Outlet for stealing multiple items. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-2) and VOP (M-2). She has a previous arrest for fraudulent use of a credit card. 28-year-old Brittany Dillman of Auburndale; arrested at the Winter Haven Belk with Brittany Hiers for stealing multiple items — they fled in their vehicle after a loss prevention employee attempted to stop them. Deputies responded to her residence and they admitted to stealing. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). She told detectives she receives public assistance. 27-year-old Brittany Hiers of Winter Haven; arrested at the Winter Haven Belk with Brittany Dillon for stealing multiple items — they fled in their vehicle after a loss prevention employee attempted to stop them. Deputies responded to her residence and they admitted to stealing. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). She told detectives she receives public assistance. 45-year-old Melissa Dawn Henderson of Polk City; arrested at the North Lakeland Bealls for attempting to conceal $480 worth of clothing in her backpack while inside the fitting room. She was charged with one count grand theft (F-3). She told detectives she’s employed by Disney as a photographer. Her criminal history includes prior arrests for larceny and fraud (2 felonies, 1 misdemeanor). 30-year-old Jessica Mosley of Lakeland; arrested at the Mulberry Walmart for stealing several items by not scanning them at the self-checkout. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-1). She told detectives she’s unemployed. 30-year-old Amanda Childress of Parrish; arrested at the North Lakeland Bealls for shoplifting. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). She told detectives she’s unemployed. 22-year-old Buse Cengiz of Lakeland; arrested at the South Lakeland Bealls for stealing $600 worth of clothing with her mother, Serap Cengiz. She was charged with one count grand theft (F-3). 48-year-old Serap Cengiz of Lakeland; arrested at the South Lakeland Bealls for stealing $600 worth of clothing with her daughter, Buse Cengiz. She was charged with one count grand theft (F-3). Detectives found “booster bags” in her vehicle. 21-year-old Christopher Raekwon Terrell of Winter Haven; arrested at the Mulberry Walmart for shoplifting. He was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). 35-year-old Kimerlee Meadows of Auburndale; arrested at the Winter Haven Bealls for stealing jewelry. She has prior convictions and was charged with one count felony petit theft – 3rd offense (F-3). Her criminal history includes prior arrests for larceny, fraud, criminal traffic, shoplifting forgery battery, burglary dealing in stolen property, and multiple violations of probation. 51-year-old Connie Stenger of Lake Wales; arrested at the South Lakeland Lowes for stealing multiple items with her husband, Jeffrey Stenger. She was on probation at the time. She was charged with one count felony petit theft – 3rdoffense (F-3) and one count violation of probation (M-2). She told detectives she’s a self-employed house cleaner. Her criminal history includes prior arrests for larceny (4), criminal traffic, drug charges, forgery, and fraud. 51-year-old Jeffrey Stenger of Lake Wales; arrested at the South Lakeland Lowes for stealing multiple items with his wife, Connie Stenger. Detectives found “booster bags” in their vehicle. He was charged with one count petit theft (M-1). His criminal history includes prior arrests for drugs (multiple), forgery (3), shoplifting, failure to appear in court, battery, loitering, and robbery. 25-year-old Ebonique Stevens of St. Pete; arrested at the North Lakeland Bealls for multiple items by placing them in her purse, inside the fitting room, along with co-defendant Shakevyvia Moore. The women left Ebonique’s three children, ages 3, 5, and 7, alone in the car. There were also four large bags of stolen school uniforms, and marijuana, in the car. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-2), one count possession of marijuana (M-1), and one count possession of antishoplifting device (F-3). She told detectives she’s a great mother. There were no diapers or car seats in the car for the 3-year-old. DCF and PCSO special victims unit detectives responded to the scene. 25-year-old Shakeyvia Moore of St. Pete; arrested at the North Lakeland Bealls for stealing multiple items, along with co-defendant Ebonique Stevens. The women left Ebonique’s three children, ages 3, 5, and 7, alone in the car. There were also four large bags of stolen clothes and marijuana in the car. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-2), one count possession of marijuana (M-1), and one count possession of antishoplifting device (F-3). 43-year-old Howard Simpson of Lakeland; arrested at the North Lakeland Lowes for stealing multiple items. He was charged with one count petit theft (M-1). A female juvenile of Lakeland; arrested at the South Lakeland Target for stealing multiple items. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-1). 18-year-old Hannah Kaiser of Lakeland; arrested at the South Lakeland Target for stealing multiple items. She also had marijuana in her car. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-1), one count possession of marijuana (M-1), and one count possession of paraphernalia (M-1). 31-year-old Ebony Hodges of Mulberry; arrested at the Mulberry Walmart for stealing felony amounts of items. She was charged with one count grand theft (F-3). She told detectives she receives public assistance. 29-year-old Cynthia Tromblee of Lakeland; arrested at the Mulberry Walmart for stealing items by intentionally not scanning them at the self-checkout. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). A male juvenile of Plant City; arrested at the Lakeland Burlington Coat Factory for shoplifting. He was charged with one count petit theft (M-1). His criminal history includes prior arrests for battery, disruption of school function, and grand theft (1 felony, 3 misdemeanors). A male juvenile of Plant City; arrested at the Lakeland Burlington Coat Factory for shoplifting. He was charged with one count petit theft (M-1). His criminal history includes prior arrests for battery, and petit theft (2 misdemeanors). 18-year-old Wajid Lowe of Lakeland; arrested at the North Lakeland Bealls for shoplifting with a female juvenile. He was charged with one count petit theft (M-2), and one count violation of probation (M-2). His criminal history includes prior arrests for vehicle theft, grand theft, resisting arrest, burglary, criminal mischief, possession of synthetic drugs, and possession of paraphernalia (6 felonies, 3 misdemeanors). A female juvenile of Lakeland; arrested at the North Lakeland Bealls for shoplifting with Wajid Lowe. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-1), one count possession of marijuana (M-1), and one count possession of paraphernalia (M-1). 42-year-old David Starr, Jr., of Lakeland; arrested at the South Lakeland Walmart for shoplifting. He was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). He has a criminal history that includes arrests for numerous criminal traffic violations contempt of court, probation violation and battery. 22-year-old Ashley Seborowski of Lakeland; arrested at the South Lakeland Walmart for shoplifting. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). 19-year-old Breanna Walker of Lakeland; arrested at the North Lakeland Bealls for stealing clothes by taking them into the fitting room and concealing them. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). She told detectives she receives public assistance. 34-year-old Kelly Ballanceau of Eagle Lake; arrested at the Winter Haven Belk for shoplifting. She was charged with one count felony petit theft – 3rd or subsequent offense (F-3). Her criminal history includes prior arrests for petit theft and grand theft (1 felony, 4 misdemeanors). 30-year-old Addlin Guerrero of Lakeland; arrested at the South Lakeland Bealls for stealing clothing, switching tickets, and placing a new pair of sandals on her 3-year-old daughter who was with her. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-1). She told detectives she receives public assistance. Her criminal history includes prior arrests for petit theft and battery domestic violence (2 misdemeanors). A female juvenile of Lakeland; arrested at the North Lakeland Bealls for shoplifting. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). 18-year-old Brittany Strickland of Lakeland; arrested at the North Lakeland Bealls for shoplifting. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). Her criminal history includes prior arrests for drug possession and contempt of court (2 misdemeanors). 23-year-old Vaidehi Patel of Lakeland; arrested at the Mulberry Walmart for shoplifting – Patel works as a pharmacy tech at the Walmart, and when she went off-duty, she concealed multiple items in her purse and left through the garden center without paying. She was charged with one count petit theft (M-2). Non theft arrest: 21-year-old Landen Flanders, of Winter Haven; arrested at the Winter Haven Walmart for purchasing alcohol for minors. He was charged with one count contributing to the delinquency of a minor (M-1).