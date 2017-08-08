Dawg Dayz Blues Fest benefiting Citrus Center Boys & Girls Clubs

Saturday, August 12 @ 2:00 pm – 9:00 pm





The Central Florida Dawg Dayz Blues Fest is the premier one day blues festival in Winter Haven, FL combining local talent and major touring artists.

$15 admission with all proceeds benefiting Citrus Center Boys & Girls Clubs. For advance tickets or sponsor opportunities, contact Dave Lehman @ 863-207-3726 or Roy Powers @ 863-808-7161.

Indoor Stage:

2:00pm The Jug Brothers Band

3:00pm The Blue Roosters

4:00pm Soul 2 Earth

5:00pm Kevin Maines and the Volts

6:30pm Steve Arvey Band

7:30pm Rockin’ Jake

8:30pm The Legendary JC’s

Outdoor Stage:

Jim & Judy’s Big Ass Jam

(open to all jammers who want to jump in!)