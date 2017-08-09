Cooking on the Ridge: Blueberry Crumble Bars

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.

Combine flour, oats, 1 cup sugar, cinnamon, and baking soda in a large bowl. Cut butter into flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs. Reserve about 2 cups flour-butter mixture. Press remaining mixture into the prepared baking dish to form a crust.

Bring blueberries, remaining 1/2 cup sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice to a boil in a saucepan, stirring constantly, until mixture is thickened, about 2 minutes. Spread blueberry mixture over crust and sprinkle with reserved oat mixture.