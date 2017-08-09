Gov. Scott Reappoints President of

Florida Baptist Children’s Homes to Statewide Council

(Lakeland, FL) – Dr. Jerry Haag, president of Florida Baptist Children’s Homes, The Porch Light and Orphan’s Heart, was reappointed earlier this month by Governor Rick Scott to the Florida Faith-Based and Community-Based Advisory Council.

His term will run through July 18, 2020.





“It is a distinct honor to work with the governor and our elected officials to ensure that every child and every family in Florida has access to crucial services that help provide quality of life,” Dr. Haag said. “In our organization, everything we do points toward empowering one more family and helping one more child, and it is humbling to be part of such an incredible council of people with that as our constant focus.”

Dr. Haag became the ninth president in the history of FBCH in 2007, and he is continually seeking ways to collaborate with others that will ultimately help transform more lives.

The six-member council’s mission is to facilitate connections to strengthen communities and families in the state of Florida.

Dr. Haag will serve on the council alongside: Richard Albertson, founding president of Live the Life Ministries; Dr. Gretchen Kerr, executive director of the care center at Northland Church; Patricia Smith, community relations director for the Department of Children and Families; J. Scott George, development director of Orlando Hope and founder of United Against Poverty; and Dr. Rosby Glover, executive director of Mount Bethel Human Services.