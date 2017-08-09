Lakeland Police Need Help To Identify Suspects of Theft

CRIME STOPPERS BULLETIN

Bulletin Number: 17-87

LPD Event #17-15155

Date of Bulletin: 8/8/17

Type of Bulletin: Need to Identify

Incident Date: 7/27/2017

Lakeland Police need to identify these suspects of a theft that occurred within the city limits of Lakeland, Florida.

If you can identify these suspects please contact Detective Chawn Hall at 863-834-8963 or via email at [email protected]

You CAN do something about Crime.

You CAN receive up to $3,000.00 CA$H for your information.

You WILL remain completely anonymous.

Do you have information regarding a crime? Report a crime by calling 1-800-226 TIPS(8477). You can even add the P3 tips app on your smart phone. You will always remain anonymous. If you believe you need to contact police directly remember that you must contact crime stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.