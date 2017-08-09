Shooting in Azalea Gardens Complex in Bartow

Shooting Investigation





On 08/08/2017 at around 7:30 PM, officers with the Bartow Police Department responded to the Azalea Gardens Complex (1050 Golfview Ave) in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 23 years of age Hispanic female subject lying on the ground near a common area next to building #11. The female subject was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers immediately summoned medical assistance from Polk County Fire Rescue. The victim was subsequently airlifted to the Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Detectives are currently investigating leads relative to this apparent shooting. The victim remains at LRMC in stable condition. Anyone with information regarding these crimes should contact the Bartow Police Department at 863-534-5034 or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, please call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or log onto www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and leave a tip. ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED! iPhone and Droid users can download a free tip submit app to anonymously report crime. To install these free apps, please visit www.tipsoft.com. Crime information may also be submitted to [email protected].