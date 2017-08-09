Solar Eclipse August 21, 2017

Solar eclipses occur when the Earth, moon and sun are aligned in the same plane and the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, partially or completely covering our closest star.





The next total solar eclipse will occur on Aug. 21, 2017

REMEMBER: Looking directly at the sun, even when it is partially covered by the moon, can cause serious eye damage or blindness. NEVER look at a partial solar eclipse without proper eye protection. https://eclipse.aas.org/resources/solar-filters

For more information on the Solar eclipse you can visit the Nasa Website

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SEmono/TSE2017/TSE2017.html