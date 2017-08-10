FOOD TRUCK RALLY Today August 10th

Food Truck Rally TODAY August 10!!
We hope to see everyone there!!
Have you heard Mitchell’s is having their own unique Food Truck event??
Got Nitro? Our 16 ounce nitro brew will be available this Thursday evening at Community Brews for a donation of a dollar or more to the United Way of Central Florida. We will be open during the Food Truck Rally until 8pm, so get downtown for a bevy of food choices and cool off at Mitchell’s with some cold brew, outrageously good desserts, and a few giveaways.#NCB #Nitrobrew
Here are the Food Trucks:
Anju Korean
Bacon Boss
Bem Bom
Big Bang BBQ
Big D’s Grub Wagon
CheeseSteak Truck
Fritango
Jimmy’s Famous Seafood
Kebablicious
London Fish and Chippy
Mac Shack
Manolitos
Merica
Mr C’s Grilled Cheese
Naked Cupcakes
Nico’s Arepas Grill
Revolution Ice Cream
Rolling Gourmet
Sawadee Thai Food
Stuffed
Tacos Mazatlan
Twisted Plates