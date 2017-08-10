FOOD TRUCK RALLY Today August 10th

Food Truck Rally TODAY August 10!!

We hope to see everyone there!!

Have you heard Mitchell’s is having their own unique Food Truck event??





Got Nitro? Our 16 ounce nitro brew will be available this Thursday evening at Community Brews for a donation of a dollar or more to the United Way of Central Florida. We will be open during the Food Truck Rally until 8pm, so get downtown for a bevy of food choices and cool off at Mitchell’s with some cold brew, outrageously good desserts, and a few giveaways.#NCB #Nitrobrew



Here are the Food Trucks:

Anju Korean

Bacon Boss

Bem Bom

Big Bang BBQ

Big D’s Grub Wagon

CheeseSteak Truck

Fritango

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood

Kebablicious

London Fish and Chippy

Mac Shack

Manolitos

Merica

Mr C’s Grilled Cheese

Naked Cupcakes

Nico’s Arepas Grill

Revolution Ice Cream

Rolling Gourmet

Sawadee Thai Food

Stuffed

Tacos Mazatlan

Twisted Plates