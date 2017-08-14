Dailyridge.com

, / 1219 0

Arrest Warrant Obtained For Rapper “Kendo Kaponi” After He Attacks Man in Winter Haven

Winter Haven
SHARE
Home Winter Haven Arrest Warrant Obtained For Rapper “Kendo Kaponi” After He Attacks Man in Winter Haven

Arrest Warrant Obtained For Rapper “Kendo Kaponi” After He Attacks Man in Winter Haven

 


Winter Haven Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Jose Fernando Rivera Morales (h/m DOB 8-19-84 also known as rapper “Kendo Kaponi.” On
7-28-17 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Morales along with an unidentified male attacked 30 year old Jon Erik Baez-Molano behind Custom Kuts (110 Central Ave., W.) in Winter Haven.

Baez-Molano, who works at Custom Kuts as a barber, was exiting the back of the business heading to his vehicle. Once he got into his vehicle, Morales pulled him out of the vehicle and started beating him with a metallic baton while another unknown Hispanic male repeatedly punched Baez-Molano.  The unknown suspect then picks up a piece of wood and beats Baez-Molano as well. A third Hispanic male is seen recording the incident.

After the beating, Morales and the other suspect go into Baez-Molano’s vehicle and take his wallet that fell to the floorboard as he was dragged out. The three men then leave the area. Baez-Molano was transported to Winter Haven Hospital where he was treated and released.

Baez-Molano has known Morales since 2005. It is unclear what provoked the attack.

Morales, from Puerto Rico, is reportedly an up-and-coming rapper with the stage name of “Kendo Kaponi” and has recently performed in the Orlando area.
Morales is charged with Armed Burglary with Assault/Battery (FL), Aggravated Battery (F2) and Petit Theft (M2).


Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morales is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $3,000.

FROM THE NETWORK

SPONSOR

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN