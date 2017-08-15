HIRING: Administrative Assistant Position in Lawn Maintenance, Landscape & Irrigation Departments.

We are seeking a highly organized individual bi-lingual for a full-time position. Primary responsibilities of this position will include organizing schedules, preparing proposals, work orders, maintenance contracts, placing product orders for and assisting with new hires packages.





Qualities we are seeking:

You must be highly organized and possess strong attention to detail.

Self-motivation, ability to multitask, and time management skills are key components to maintain optimum efficiency. Must be punctual and have a positive attitude.

Additional Requirements:

2 years minimum of administrative experience.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Proficient in Microsoft Word and Excel.

Innovative in problem solving skills.

Benefits: ( Following probationary period)

Paid vacations.

Paid holidays.

Health, vision, and dental insurance.

How to Apply:

Please send your resume to Prince Land Services Inc email to [email protected] (please do not call with questions)

(please do not call with questions) Please include salary requirements.

200 South F Street, Haines City, FL 33844 863-422-5207