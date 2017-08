Police Investigating Stolen Vehicle from Lake Wales YMCA Parking Lot

Lake Wales, Florida – According to eye witnesses the Lake Wales Police are currently looking into a reported stolen vehicle at the local YMCA. The YMCA is located on Burns Avenue and the reported theft took place this afternoon. Here is a description of the vehicle: 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Car. Maroon/red. Personalized Tag #ANG35. Reported stolen from the Lake Wales YMCA parking lot.

If you have information contact Lake Wales Police.