5 Juveniles Arrested After Fleeing Stolen Van

Davenport, Florida – According to the arrest affidavits around 2:24 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, deputies saw a white Dodge Ram transit van with no lights on, traveling eastbound on Ronald Reagan Parkway near Highway 27. The van turned into the Walgreens parking lot located at the intersection of Highway 27 and Ronald Reagan Parkway.

The deputy reported the Florida tag number to dispatch and a FCIC check confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, out of Broward County. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the van fled exiting the parking lot and headed north on Highway 27.





During the pursuit the van attempted to make a right hand turn to travel east on Florence Villa Grove Road but the driver lost control of the van and crashed it into a sign. After the crash all occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, fled on foot.

Deputies immediately apprehended two suspects. The PCSO helicopter observed three suspects laying together in a field in Northeast Regional Park. One suspect was apprehended by a K9, and the other two suspects were located and arrested by deputies. The suspect apprehended by K9 was sent to the Heart of Florida Hospital in Haines City with minor injuries, was treated, and released.

The stolen Dodge Ram transit van was assigned to two of the suspects father. The vehicle belongs to his employer, German Bread Haus, Inc.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found several BB guns.

All five juveniles were transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Here is a list of the ages & charges:

16-year-old male, of Davenport was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash, no valid driver’s license, loitering and prowling, resisting arrest without violence. This juvenile was driving the vehicle during the pursuit. He also has a previous battery charge from PCSO on January 2015.

13-year-old female, of Margate was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, loitering and prowling, and resisting arrest without violence.

15-year-old male, of Margate was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, loitering and prowling, and resisting an arrest without violence (juvenile suspect is the brother of the female).

15-year-old male, of Kissimmee was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, loitering and prowling, and resisting arrest without violence.

13-year-old male, of Kissimmee was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, loitering and prowling, and resisting an arrest without violence.

“There’s no good reason for kids to be out late at night endangering themselves and others in a stolen van. This is a symptom of what’s wrong with our juvenile justice system. In Polk County, the Sheriff’s Office will hold these juveniles accountable.” Grady Judd, Sheriff