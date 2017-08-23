Lakeland McDonalds Robbed By 2 Armed Suspects

Lakeland Police Department Press Release

LAKELAND, FL (August 23, 2017) – On Saturday, August 19, 2017, at approximately 3:15 a.m., the Lakeland Police Department responded to McDonalds, 3420 Highway 98 North, in reference to a robbery that just occurred. Two masked men entered the restaurant from the northwest corner of the business. The subjects were wearing all black clothing, black ski mask or black clothing over their faces. One subject was observed to be armed with a silver handgun.





The suspects directed the employees to the back-office area and demanded one of them to open the safe. The suspects got an undetermined amount of cash from the safe and fled the store on foot. None of the seven employees were injured during the robbery.

Suspect #1 was described as a thin black male, 5’ 10”, wearing a black t-shirt with a blue long sleeve shirt under it and carrying a silver handgun.

Suspect #2 was described as a heavy-set black male wearing all black. The suspect’s vehicle is possibly a 4-door, two tone, F150 or 250 Ford truck with a possible tool box in the back.

Anyone with information about this case in encouraged to call Detective Tammy Hathcock at 863-834-6975