Local Boy Scout Collecting Backpacks & Hygiene Products For Eagle Scout Project

Frostproof, Florida – Emilio Gonzalez could use some help. The 17 year old, Frostproof High School, student has a big heart for those less fortunate.





After starting as a Bear Scout when he was 8 years old, Emilio is now working on his Eagle Scout Project. An Eagle Scout is the highest honor for a Boy Scout. Inspired by his trip to Washington, DC. Emilio has chosen to collect backpacks for the homeless. He is working with a group from a local church that offers their gym showers weekly for the homeless to receive hot meals and showers. He is looking to collect 50+ backpacks for these individuals in need. He will be filling them with hygiene products.

If you have either new or used backpacks then Emilio would love to have them. Also he is in need of shampoo, wash rags, small hand towels, razors, combs, deodorants, socks size 9-12 & toothbrushes.

If you would like to donate and help Emilio with this project and in turn help those less fortunate you may drop off the used or new backpacks and hygiene supplies at Hartline Security (401 N Scenic Hwy, Lake Wales, FL 33853) or contact Dana at 863-443-4550