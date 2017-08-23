Pedestrian Killed On Harden Blvd In Lakeland

Lakeland Police Press Release

LAKELAND, FL (August 23, 2017) – On August 23, 2017 at approximately 5:44 a.m., Jeffrey T. Wells, age 53, was struck and killed while crossing State Road 563, locally known as Harden Boulevard. A 2006 GMC Canyon truck, driven by Clinton Bishop, age 39, was traveling northbound on Harden Boulevard, in the outside lane of travel as Wells was walking east, attempting to cross Harden Boulevard at the intersection near Forrest Park Street. A witness who was also traveling northbound on Harden Boulevard in the inside lane of travel observed Wells crossing the roadway, not in a marked crosswalk, with his head down and utilizing a walker. Bishop, unaware of Wells in the roadway, struck him with the right front of his truck sending Wells airborne. Bishop immediately stopped and called 911.

Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all arrived on scene and began to provide life saving measures and securing the scene. Jeffrey Wells was pronounced deceased at the scene. Clinton Bishop suffered no injuries.

The roadway was shut down for approximately three hours and forty-five minutes during the investigation. Speed does not appear to be a factor in this crash. Next of kin has been notified. No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Pedestrian:

Jeffrey T. Wells w/m 01/23/1964

Lakeland, Florida

2006 GMC operator:

Clinton E. Bishop w/m 07/30/1978

Lakeland, Florida