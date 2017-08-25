GUINN NAMED EMPLOYEE OF MONTH AT LAKE WALES MEDICAL CENTER

GUINN NAMED EMPLOYEE OF MONTH





Lake Wales, FL – Beth Guinn, Anesthesia Tech in Surgical Services, was named Employee of the Month for July at Lake Wales Medical Center. Guinn, who has worked at the hospital since 2008, was recognized for her focus on patient safety and communication with patients and their families.

“Beth is very conscientious about her surroundings and is diligent about reporting safety hazards,” a coworker said. “She doesn’t wait to be asked; she always steps in to help. She has a very outgoing personality, always smiling and always has a positive attitude. She always puts the patient’s safety and feelings first.”