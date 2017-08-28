Caren Neile, Lake Wales’ Story – Made to Order – Tonight at 6PM

Address: Lake Wales Public Library – 290 Cypress Garden Lane, Lake Wales 33853

When: Monday, August 28 th @ 6pm

Admission: FREE!

Kid Friendly!

You’re invited to join the Lake Wales Library Association, the Lake Wales Museum & Cultural Center, and the Florida Humanities Council for another great program in coordination with the “The Way We Worked,” an exhibition created by the National Archives.

Dr. Caren Neile is a master storyteller. In this Lake Wales’ story made to order, Dr. Neile explores the historic industries of Lake Wales from surprising and fun perspectives! This is a great event for kids and adults who love the art of story-telling and learning about our rich history.

For more information, contact the Museum at: 863.676.1759 or on or website: cityoflakewales.com/439/Depot-Museum

