Suspect Wanted In Stabbing Murder

Update: Suspect In Custody – A Florida Highway Patrol Officer found the suspect on Hwy 429 near mile marker 3. He was bleeding profusely and has been rushed to the hospital.





Polk County Press Release

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Detectives investigating homicide near Davenport

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a call at approximately 12:30 a.m. this morning to the area of 1620 Davenport Blvd in unincorporated Davenport. Information was received on scene that Pedro Vega Jr H/M DOB: 5-15-71 had broken into the home of his estranged wife 46-year-old Amanda Stokes. Also inside the residence with Amanda was Jordan Stokes and Caine Espinoza. Espinoza fired several shots at Vega Jr and believes he hit him. Vega Jr fled.

As deputies arrived they learned Vega Jr had family next door at 1614 Davenport Blvd. Deputies followed a blood trail and found an open window and unsecured front door.

While clearing the residence, deputies found 70-year-old Pedro Vega Sr. His hands and feet were bound with tape. He had tape around his facial area as well. He had sustained multiple stabs wounds. He is the father of the suspect (Vega Jr). Vega Sr was transported to an area hospital where he is currently in stable condition. He is expected to survive his injuries. Prior to leaving for the hospital he said the attacker was his son, Vega Jr. He also advised the suspect stole his 1999 white Dodge pick up truck bearing FLORIDA tag # Y03-ZNE.

Deputies located 59-year-old Rosa Iris Vega inside the residence deceased, likely the result of stab wounds. Vega Jr. is the suspect in her death. Rosa Iris Vega is Vega Jr.’s aunt.

There is a current arrest warrant for Pedro Vega, Jr. for Violation for probation, Burglary w/ Battery & Aggravated Battery DV (on Stokes).