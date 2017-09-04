In Loving Memory of Cathie Cooper

“Cathie Cooper of Lake Wales, FL gained her angel wings on August 30, 2017, with her family by her side.

Cathie had a successful career as a licensed Realtor in Florida for over 20 years, she also held a Broker’s license in Michigan. Her interests included spending time with her family, fishing, hunting and making soap.

Cathie is survived by her sister, Wanda Schwan (Peter Schwan), brother, Gerald Scroggins (Nancy Scroggins), her three children, Danny Parker (Jennifer Parker), Melissa Roper (Shan Roper) and Miranda Merritt (Scott Merritt) and three grandchildren, Shan Roper II, Johnathan Roper and Morgan Appleton.

Cathie was preceded in death by her mother, Bertha Conley and grandson, Blake Appleton.

The family will be having a private service in Georgia.”



