Dailyridge.com

, / 91 0

Cooking On The Ridge: Slow Cooker Italian Beef for Sandwiches

Cooking On The Ridge
SHARE
Home Cooking On The Ridge Cooking On The Ridge: Slow Cooker Italian Beef for Sandwiches

Cooking On The Ridge: Slow Cooker Italian Beef for Sandwiches

Ingredients


Directions

  • Prep 15 m

  • Cook 12 h

  • Ready In 12 h 15 m

  1. Combine water with salt, ground black pepper, oregano, basil, onion salt, parsley, garlic powder, bay leaf, and salad dressing mix in a saucepan. Stir well, and bring to a boil.
  2. Place roast in slow cooker, and pour salad dressing mixture over the meat.
  3. Cover, and cook on Low for 10 to 12 hours, or on High for 4 to 5 hours. When done, remove bay leaf, and shred meat with a fork.

FROM THE NETWORK

SPONSOR

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN