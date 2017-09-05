Eagle Lake Great American Cleanup and Public Tire Recycling Event

Saturday, September 9, 2017

EVENT CANCELLED

Due to unforeseen and unpredictable weather changes, Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc. has cancelled this weekend’s Great American Cleanup Event and Public Tire Recycling Event that was scheduled for Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 8 am-noon at the Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc. office – (the log cabin) 45 4 th Street (HWY 17), Eagle Lake. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.