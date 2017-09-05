Eagle Lake Great American Cleanup and Public Tire Recycling Event
Saturday, September 9, 2017
EVENT CANCELLED
Due to unforeseen and unpredictable weather changes, Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc. has cancelled this weekend’s Great American Cleanup Event and Public Tire Recycling Event that was scheduled for Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 8 am-noon at the Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc. office – (the log cabin) 45 4th Street (HWY 17), Eagle Lake. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc. will look at rescheduling this event. For more information, contact Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc. at (863) 875-8911.