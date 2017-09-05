PCSO Deputy Sheriff and His Girlfriend Arrested for Battery Domestic Violence Against Each Other

PCSO Press Release:





On Monday, September 4, 2017, a PCSO Deputy Sheriff and his girlfriend, who got into a physical altercation with each other, were both arrested by PCSO for one count each battery – domestic violence (M-1).

40-year-old Russell Hilson was hired as a deputy sheriff in June 1998, and was most recently assigned to Northwest District patrol. He resigned effective immediately upon his arrest – had he not resigned, he would have been terminated. His most recent salary was $62,179.

30-year-old Brittany Lange, who lives with Hilson, was also arrested.

The following is an excerpt from Hilson’s affidavit, and is self-explanatory:

On 09/04/2017 at approximately 2026 hours deputies responded to REDACTED in reference to a battery. Patrol units were already on scene, and had separated both individuals involved. Once on scene deputies learned Brittany Lange (victim), and Russell Hilson (defendant) were involved in a verbal altercation which turned physical.

The victim could not recall exactly what started the altercation, but advised the defendant became angry and yelled at her. The victim stated she entered the kitchen, and threw a Tupperware container on the floor. The defendant then yelled at her to clean up the mess, and defendant then began to record the victim on phone.

At this point, the victim took the phone out of the defendant’s hand and hid it in her shirt, to prevent him from recording her. She then entered the bathroom with her young son, and locked the door. The victim stated the defendant punched a hole in the door, and was able to unlock the door. The victim stated the defendant then entered the bathroom, and began to punch and slap her in the face while trying to retrieve his phone. The victim gave the defendant his phone, and then they each called 911.

The victim had numerous bruises on her right side of her face, and all over her right arm. I observed the damage to the door, which appeared consistent with the victim’s statements. The victim advised the defendant’s actions were done intentionally and against her will. The victim and defendant have been dating for approximately nine months, and living together for the past several months. The victim and defendant have no children in common, but the relationship was intimate in nature, making this domestic violence.

The victim declined medical treatment and a domestic violence shelter.

Based on my investigation, to include the victim’s statements and injuries, I determined the defendant committed the crime of simple battery (domestic violence). The defendant has no prior battery convictions. The defendant was arrested and transported to the hospital for medical clearance, at his request, for back pain. Once cleared, the defendant was transported to the Polk County jail without incident.

The following is an excerpt from Lange’s affidavit, and is self-explanatory:

On 09/04/2017 at approximately 2026 hours deputies responded to REDACTED in reference to a battery. Patrol units were already on scene, and had separated both individuals involved. Once on scene deputies learned Brittany Lange (defendant), and Russell Hilson (victim) were involved in a verbal altercation which turned physical.

The victim advised he arrived home, and the defendant was lying on the couch. The victim heard something fall, and the victim asked the defendant what fell. The defendant stated it was her phone, but the victim did not believe her. The victim then saw Tupperware on the floor in the kitchen, and that the defendant had not cleaned up the mess. The defendant then began yelling, causing a disturbance. The victim went into his room, and laid on the bed. The victim advised then defendant then entered the room, and struck him on his crotch with her hand. The victim then began to photograph the house, and the “damage” the defendant caused to the house. The victim went back into his room, and the defendant struck him again. The victim began recording the defendant, at which point the defendant took the victim’s phone.

The defendant advised he went into the bathroom, and locked the door. The defendant then kicked the door, breaking it, and entered the bathroom. The defendant then struck the victim multiple times with her hands, all over his body. The victim and defendant fell into the tub and continued to struggle. The victim struck his head on the tub, at which point he pushed, and elbowed the defendant to get her off of him. The victim advised his actions towards the defendant were self-defense.

The victim advised the defendant’s action were done intentionally and against his will. The defendant and victim have been dating for approximately nine months, and living together for the past few months. The victim and defendant have no children in common, but the relationship was of intimate nature, making this domestic violence.

I observed a small laceration on the victim’s right arm. The victim requested medical treatment for back pain, and was transported by a Deputy to the Winter Haven Hospital. The victim declined a shelter.

Based on my investigation, to include the victim’s statements and injuries, I determined the defendant committed the crime of simple battery (domestic violence). The defendant has no prior battery convictions. The defendant was arrested and transported to the Polk County jail without incident.