Polk County Schools Sports Games Schedule Update

Polk County Public Schools sporting events are being rescheduled this week due to anticipated weather conditions from Hurricane Irma.





Junior varsity football games have been moved from Thursday to Wednesday. Varsity football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. All football games will still take place at their originally scheduled times and venues.

All other sporting events (golf, cross country, volleyball and swimming) scheduled for Friday or Saturday have been postponed, and will be rescheduled for a later date. Please contact your school for updates.