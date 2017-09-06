Dailyridge.com

Polk County Shelters Remain Closed

BARTOW, Fla. (September 6, 2017) – Polk County’s shelters remain closed at this time despite the announcement that Polk County Public Schools has cancelled classes for Friday.
 
The shelters will remain closed until the track of Hurricane Irma has been determined. At that point, Polk County Emergency Management will determine which facilities to open for shelters and when.
 
For the most updated information regarding Hurricane Irma and its expected impacts on Polk County, please continue to monitor your local news media or follow Polk County’s social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter. Information is also available on PGTV (Bright House 622, Comcast 33 or Fios 20), or check the County website for updates.
 

