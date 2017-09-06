Polk County Shelters Remain Closed
BARTOW, Fla. (September 6, 2017) – Polk County’s shelters remain closed at this time despite the announcement that Polk County Public Schools has cancelled classes for Friday.
The shelters will remain closed until the track of Hurricane Irma has been determined. At that point, Polk County Emergency Management will determine which facilities to open for shelters and when.
