Shipment of Sandbags to arrive Sometime Today

Bartow, Fla. ( September 7, 2017 ) — Polk County Emergency Management is expecting a shipment of sandbags to arrive from out-of-state sometime today. Sand is also being replenished at the 15 fire station sites around the county that are listed on the county’s website at www.polk-county.net/emergency-management/sandbag-fill-sites.

If residents need assistance filling sandbags, four fire station sites will have workers to help them today (Thursday), between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for as long as sand and bags last. Sites with helpers are: Caloosa Lake, Cottonwood, Crystal Lake Support Station and Cypress Garden. Please go to the website for station locations.