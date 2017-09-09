**Mandatory evacuation of manufactured homes and flood-prone areas**
Polk County public shelters are now open. Residents requiring assistance for transportation to special needs shelters have begun moving into their shelters. Polk County’s Emergency Management division says now is the time to decide whether you should move to a shelter, or shelter in place.
Polk County residents who live in manufactured and mobile homes, or in areas of the county that historically are prone to flooding following heavy rains, should evacuate and take advantage of open shelters during Hurricane Irma. This mandatory evacuation includes people who live in manufactured and mobile homes, and areas of the county that are most vulnerable including:
• Itchepackesassa Creek, bordered by Deeson Road, the
County Line, Ariana Street and Chestnut Street;
• Gator Creek, in extreme northwest Polk bordered by the
County Line on the north and west, Marcum Road on the south
and Highway 33 on the east;
• Lake Lowery’s northwest side of the lake;
• Saddlebag Lake, and
• River Ranch.
You should only decide to shelter in place if you live in a secure structure that is not a mobile or manufactured home. When sheltering in place, you should:
• Bring your pets indoors
• Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture, garden
decorations and anything else that could become a flying
projectile
• Be sure you and your family have a safe room in which to ride
out the storm. This should be a room that is in the interior part
of your home with no windows.
• Get your survival kit out and ready. Be sure to pull out your
weather radio so you can keep up with current weather
conditions.
Public shelters now open are:
Name Address City
Auburndale High School
1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale
Bartow High School
1270 S. Broadway,Bartow
Davenport School of the Arts
4751 N CR 547, Davenport
Horizons Elementary
1700 Forest Lake Drive, Davenport
Lake Region High School
1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake
Haines City High School
2800 Hornet Drive, Haines City
Spook Hill Elementary
321 Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Ave., E., Lake Wales
George Jenkins High School
6000 Lakeland Highlands, Lakeland
Phillip O’Brien Elementary
1255 E. Lime Street, Lakeland
R. Bruce Wagner Elementary
5500 Yates Road, Lakeland
Sleepy Hill Elementary
2285 Sleepy Hill Drive, Lakeland
Tenoroc High School
4905 Saddle Creek Rd., Lakeland
Mulberry Middle School
500 Martin Luther King Ave., Mulberry
Lake Marion Creek Middle
3055 Lk. Marion Creek Rd., Poinciana
Donald Bronson Community Center
124 Bronson Trail, Polk City
Chain of Lakes Elementary 7001 CR 653 Winter Haven
Lake Region High School in Eagle Lake and Phillip O’Brien Elementary in Lakeland are pet-friendly facilities.
“Special Needs” Shelters are open for those residents with special medical needs. Polk County Emergency Management Special Needs Program is designed to provide shelter and/or transportation for residents with medical or physical conditions and/or dependent on medical electrical equipment who require assistance during an emergency. The “Special Needs” Shelters are located at:
Polk Co. Health Department
1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow
Ridge Community H. S.
500 W. Orchid Dr., Davenport
McKeel Academy
1810 W. Parker Street, Lakeland