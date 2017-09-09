Polk County Public Schools, Offices Scheduled to Remain Closed on Tuesday, Sept. 12

Public schools and district offices in Polk County will remain closed on Tuesday, Sept. 12. By order of Gov. Rick Scott, all public K-12 schools were closed Friday, Sept. 8, and will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.

The decision to close schools and offices was made in collaboration with Polk County Emergency Management personnel. District staff are working with emergency personnel while some of our schools are serving as shelters for those directly impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Again, public schools and district offices in Polk County are scheduled to remain closed on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Please be advised that this decision to close is not binding upon charter and private schools. Those schools should be contacted directly for more information.

Polk County Public Schools will provide updates on the reopening of schools and offices using the automated telephone calling system for parents and guardians, as well as the district’s website and social media (Facebook and Twitter). Local media will also be notified.

To access our School District website, please visit: