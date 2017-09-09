Sandbags available at Haines City Public Works, Sites Close At Noon
BARTOW, Fla. (September 9, 2017) – Haines City Public Works sandbag site is open. Residents must bring their own shovels or filling equipment. There is a 30 bag limit per person. Haines City Public Works is located at 300 N. 5th St., Haines City, FL 33844. Sandbag sites throughout the county will close at noon. Visit https://www.polk-county.net/emergency-management/sandbag-fill-sites for the latest sandbag information.
For storm updates and more information, contact the Citizen’s Information Line at (863) 401-2234 or toll-free (866) 661-0228.