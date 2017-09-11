Polk County Emergency Management Encourages Citizens to Use Information Hotline

Polk County, Fla. (September 11, 2017) – There is significant wind damage throughout Polk County. Trees, powerlines and other obstructions are in the roadways. Crews are working to identify hazards, report them, and schedule a response. Please be patient and be safe.

If you are aware of any potential hazards, Polk County Emergency Management encourages you to use the Citizen’s Information Line to report these issues. Call the Citizen’s Information Line at 863-401-2234 (locally) or toll-free 866-661-0228. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless your situation is life-threatening.