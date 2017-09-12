Florida Department of Health in Polk County resumes limited services in Auburndale and Haines City Clinics
(Polk County, Fla. – September 12, 2017) Beginning Wednesday September 13, the Florida Department of Health in Polk County will resume limited clinical services in our Auburndale and Haines City clinics. Residents who have appointments scheduled for tomorrow in the Auburndale and Haines City clinics should plan to arrive at their scheduled time. Our clinics in Lakeland, Lake Wales and Bartow will remain closed until power is restored to those locations.
WIC Services will be available at our Auburndale, Bartow, Haines City and Lakeland Central location on Ariana Blvd. Location addresses are available here: http://polk.floridahealth.gov/locations/index.html
Birth and death certificates will be available at our Bartow location at 1290 Golfview Ave. Certificates may also be ordered online through VitalChek atwww.vitalchek.com.
Our most recent information will be available at http://polk.floridahealth.gov and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/FLHealthPolk