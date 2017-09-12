News
STAFF
,
September 12, 2017
Hurricane Jose is Expected to Continue to Weaken
Hurricane Jose is Expected to Continue to Weaken
Florida
Hurricane Jose Update:
Category 1
Sustained winds of 75 MPH
Moving East at 6 MPH
