FEMA Includes Polk County in Major Disaster Declaration





Bartow, Fla. (September 13, 2017) — Polk County Emergency Management received word this morning that the Notice of a Major Disaster Declaration has been amended to include Polk County. The amendment was issued Wednesday, September 13, 2017.

Residents may now register for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to state and federal officials.

Individuals can register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App.

Applicants will need the following to apply:

Social Security Number;

Daytime telephone number;

Current mailing address and address and zip code of the damaged property; and

Private insurance information, if available.

By registering for federal assistance on www.DisasterAssistance.gov

You can look up your address to find out if it is in a disaster area declared for Individual Assistance.

Check the status of your application and get updates by SMS or email.

Upload documents to support your application.

Another option for individuals, including those who use 711 relay or VRS, is to call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.