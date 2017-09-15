5 arrests made for curfew violations on September 15

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 7 Polk County residents on curfew violation charges on Friday, September 15, 2017. The curfew order, requested by the Emergency Management Director and Sheriff, imposed a 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew beginning on September 11, 2017.

The curfew is no longer in effect as of Friday, September 15, 2017, at 1:00 p.m.





“The curfew is in effect to deter crimes of opportunity, such as looting, and to provide safety for citizens in damaged areas. We want everyone to be safe now that the hurricane has passed. We will actively enforce the curfew. Be safe everyone!” Grady Judd, Sheriff

These individuals have been arrested and charged with violating the curfew during a state of emergency and transported to the Polk County Jail.

Those arrested are:

60-year-old Karen McGinty and 21-year-old Kayla Jordan, of Mulberry were in a vehicle together driving on County Line Road in Lakeland around 1:10 a.m. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a glass pipe with a bubble like tip and a rolled up napkin with a glossy residue tip.

60-year-old Karen McGinty was driving the car. She is on probation for a previous drug charge and has a curfew. She was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. She has a previous criminal history which include the following: possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, battery, operating an unregistered vehicle, VOP, domestic violence, assault, resisting arrest without violence, disorderly conduct, vehicle theft, aggravated assault, robbery, and burglary.

21-year-old Kayla Jordan was in the front passenger seat of the car.She has a previous criminal history which include the following: homicide, battery, contempt of court, failure to appear, and failure to have motor vehicle insurance.

54-year-old Jerry Seymour, and 31-year-old Tera Staples, of Lakeland were in a vehicle together driving north on U.S. Hwy 98 in Lakeland around 1:00 a.m.

54-year-old Jerry Seymour was driving the vehicle. His license has been suspended since 2-9-2017. He has a criminal history which include the following: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, contempt, possession of methamphetamine, DWLSR, non-certified burning, failing to register as a convicted felon, battery, possession of open container in public, cruelty to animals, and disorderly conduct.

31-year-old Tera Staples was in the front passenger seat of the car. Deputies found a black pouch in the front passenger seat visor. The pouch had a clear glass pipe and crystal residue inside it. She was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She has a previous criminal history which include the following: failing to register as a convicted felon, possession of clonazepam, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, drugs without a prescription, and marijuana, VOP, fraud, false information to law enforcement officer, larceny, counterfeit, dealing in stolen property, robbery, and burglary.

29-year-old Carlos Marrero, of Lakeland was driving his car on U.S. Hwy 98 N around 3:40 a.m. Deputies saw Marrero put a small baggie down his pants, but Marrero denied doing so. Deputies brought Marrero to the Polk County Jail where he was placed under a body scanner, and it revealed a baggie hidden between his legs. He was charged with DWLSR (second offense), resisting officer without violence, tampering with evidence, and introducing contraband into a detention facility. Marrero has a previous criminal history which include the following: possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, VOP, failure to appear, resisting officer without violence, burglary, and larceny.

Since the Polk County curfew has been in effect, Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 37 individuals for violating the curfew.