7 Arrests for Curfew Violations on September 14

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 7 Polk County residents on curfew violation charges on Thursday, September 14, 2017. The curfew order, requested by the Emergency Management Director and Sheriff, imposed a 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew beginning on September 11, 2017.





“The curfew is in effect to deter crimes of opportunity, such as looting, and to provide safety for citizens in damaged areas. We want everyone to be safe now that the hurricane has passed. We will actively enforce the curfew. Be safe everyone!” Grady Judd, Sheriff

These individuals have been arrested and charged with violating the curfew during a state of emergency and transported to the Polk County Jail.

Those arrested are:

28-year-old Jennifer Keyes, 30-year-old Anthony Keyes, and 68-year-old Roy Williams all of Mulberry were in a vehicle together driving northbound on County Line Road in Lakeland around 12:55 a.m.

28-year-old Jennifer Keyes, was driving Anthony Keyes’ car. She has a criminal history which includes child abuse without bodily harm and driving while license is suspended.

30-year-old Anthony Keyes, was the front seat passenger. He has a criminal history which includes child abuse without bodily harm and battery.

68-year-old Roy Williams, was the rear passenger. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Roy Williams has an extensive criminal history and he has been sentenced to the Department of Corrections (state prison) 7 times. He has 45 previous felony charges and 11 previous misdemeanor charges which include the following: possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana, failure to register as a felon, larceny, petit theft, resisting arrest without violence, sex assault, burglary, vehicle theft, robbery, violation of probation, shoplifting, selling cocaine and heroin, aggravated battery, possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, violation of parole, dealing in stolen property, resisting merchant, escape from Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, and no valid driver’s license.

15-year-old Symone Evans, of Winter Haven was walking east on Coleman Road in Jan Phyl Park (un-incorporated Winter Haven) around 12:53 a.m. He was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has an extensive criminal history to include the following: failure to appear, VOP, battery, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, larceny, dealing in stolen property, and simple assault.

28-year-old Jacob Harper, of Auburndale was walking along the side of the Circle K located at 4950 Hwy 92 E. in Auburndale around 2:11 a.m. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Harper had a broken glass pipe for smoking methamphetamine in the front right pocket of his shorts.

24-year-old Timothy McEvoy, of Auburndale was walking near 584 Hwy 559 in Auburndale around 2:30 a.m. Deputies received a call from witnesses saying there was a suspect walking through residential yards with a flashlight looking at generators. When deputies found the suspect matching his description he fled on foot. He told deputies he heard them yell ‘stop,’ but continued to run away. He was also charged with resisting arrest without violence, and loitering/ prowling.

46-year-old Louis Muniz, of Lakeland was riding his bicycle, cutting through various parking lots of closed businesses.

Since the Polk County curfew has been in effect, Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 30 individuals for violating the curfew.

The curfew will be in effect until repealed by subsequent order of the County Manager or his designee. Please see the Polk County Emergency Declaration Order below for additional information.