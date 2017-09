Bartow, Fla. (

September 14, 2017

) —

Polk County Utilities has discontinued two PRECAUTIONARY boil water notices issued earlier this week. Bacteriological water samples collected are free of contamination. They were for the

Babson Park Public Water System

with approximately 700 customers on this system, and the

County Class

system, located in Country Estates Phases 1 and 2 subdivisions in the Country Class Public Water System, off of Walker Road in northern Lakeland.