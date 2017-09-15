POD In Lake Wales Opens Today
Bartow, Fla. (September 15, 2017) — A Point of Distribution (POD) will open in Lake Wales from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at 1750 Longleaf Blvd. in Lake Wales. Starting tomorrow, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents in need of water and food are able to get two cases of water and one case of Meal, Ready-to-Eat, commonly known as MRE, per visit. The MRE is a water-activated self-contained complete meal.
Other POD locations are:
· Davenport – Market Square Park, Market St. & 17/92
· Dundee – Community Center, 603 Lake Marie Drive
· Eagle Lake – Sheriff’s Office, 150 S. Second Street
· Fort Meade – Fort Meade Park, 1205 NE Ninth Street
· Frostproof – First Baptist Church, 96 West B. Street
· Haines City – Lake Eva Aquatic Center, 220 Third Street South
· Lakeland – Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Road
· Mulberry – Civic Center, 901 NE Fifth Street
· Poinciana – Community Center, 395 S. Marigold
· Polk City – 124 E Palmetto Lane
Generally, POD locations are open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every day until power is restored and stores are again able to be open again.