POD In Lake Wales Opens Today



Bartow, Fla. ( September 15, 2017 ) — A Point of Distribution (POD) will open in Lake Wales from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at 1750 Longleaf Blvd. in Lake Wales. Starting tomorrow, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents in need of water and food are able to get two cases of water and one case of Meal, Ready-to-Eat, commonly known as MRE, per visit. The MRE is a water-activated self-contained complete meal.

Other POD locations are:

· Davenport – Market Square Park, Market St. & 17/92

· Dundee – Community Center, 603 Lake Marie Drive

· Eagle Lake – Sheriff’s Office, 150 S. Second Street

· Fort Meade – Fort Meade Park, 1205 NE Ninth Street

· Frostproof – First Baptist Church, 96 West B. Street

· Haines City – Lake Eva Aquatic Center, 220 Third Street South

· Lakeland – Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Road

· Mulberry – Civic Center, 901 NE Fifth Street

· Poinciana – Community Center, 395 S. Marigold

· Polk City – 124 E Palmetto Lane