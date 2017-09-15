PODs set up across Polk County with food and water

Bartow, Fla. ( September 14, 2017 ) — Points of Distribution (POD) have been set up in several Polk County locations to help residents who have been without food and/or water due to Hurricane Irma.

Residents in need of water and food are able to get two cases of water and one case of Meal, Ready-to-Eat, commonly known as MRE, per visit. The MRE is a water-activated self-contained complete meal.

PODS will be open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every day until power is restored and stores are again able to be open again. POD locations are:

City Location Address Davenport Market Square Park Market St. & 17/92 Dundee Community Center 603 Lake Marie Drive Eagle Lake Sheriff’s Office 150 S. Second Street Fort Meade Fort Meade Park 1205 NE Ninth Street Frostproof First Baptist Church 96 West B. Street Haines City Lake Eva Aquatic Center 220 Third Street South Lakeland Victory Church 1401 Griffin Road Mulberry Civic Center 901 NE Fifth Street Poinciana Community Center 395 S. Marigold Polk City Food Town 303 Broadway Blvd. SE