PODs set up across Polk County with food and water

Davenport Dundee eagle lake Fort Meade Frostproof Haines City Lakeland Mulberry Poinciana Polk City
PODs set up across Polk County with food and water
 
Bartow, Fla. (September 14, 2017) — Points of Distribution (POD) have been set up in several Polk County locations to help residents who have been without food and/or water due to Hurricane Irma.
 
Residents in need of water and food are able to get two cases of water and one case of Meal, Ready-to-Eat, commonly known as MRE, per visit. The MRE is a water-activated self-contained complete meal.
 
PODS will be open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every day until power is restored and stores are again able to be open again. POD locations are:
City
Location
Address
Davenport
Market Square Park
Market St. & 17/92
Dundee
Community Center
603 Lake Marie Drive
Eagle Lake
Sheriff’s Office
150 S. Second Street
Fort Meade
Fort Meade Park
1205 NE Ninth Street
Frostproof
First Baptist Church
96 West B. Street
Haines City
Lake Eva Aquatic Center
220 Third Street South
Lakeland
Victory Church
1401 Griffin Road
Mulberry
Civic Center
901 NE Fifth Street
Poinciana
Community Center
395 S. Marigold
Polk City
Food Town
303 Broadway Blvd. SE
 
For more information, please call the Citizens Information Line at 863.401.2234.

