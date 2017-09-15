PODs set up across Polk County with food and water
Bartow, Fla. (September 14, 2017) — Points of Distribution (POD) have been set up in several Polk County locations to help residents who have been without food and/or water due to Hurricane Irma.
Residents in need of water and food are able to get two cases of water and one case of Meal, Ready-to-Eat, commonly known as MRE, per visit. The MRE is a water-activated self-contained complete meal.
PODS will be open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every day until power is restored and stores are again able to be open again. POD locations are:
|
City
|
Location
|
Address
|
Davenport
|
Market Square Park
|
Market St. & 17/92
|
Dundee
|
Community Center
|
603 Lake Marie Drive
|
Eagle Lake
|
Sheriff’s Office
|
150 S. Second Street
|
Fort Meade
|
Fort Meade Park
|
1205 NE Ninth Street
|
Frostproof
|
First Baptist Church
|
96 West B. Street
|
Haines City
|
Lake Eva Aquatic Center
|
220 Third Street South
|
Lakeland
|
Victory Church
|
1401 Griffin Road
|
Mulberry
|
Civic Center
|
901 NE Fifth Street
|
Poinciana
|
Community Center
|
395 S. Marigold
|
Polk City
|
Food Town
|
303 Broadway Blvd. SE
For more information, please call the Citizens Information Line at 863.401.2234.