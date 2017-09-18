10 Year Old Boy Struck By SUV In Lake Wales

Lake Wales, Florida – A 10 year old Lake Wales boy struck by SUV. According to the Polk County Sheriffs Office the crash occurred at 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept 17th.



A red 2015 Jeep Cherokee being driven by 16-year-old Erica Revelo-Pina of Lake Wales was heading northbound on Scenic Hwy near the 3500 block, when at the same time, 10-year-old Michael Randazzo of Lake Star Blvd in Lake Wales was walking from his home to visit friends at the Morgan Apartments (with permission of his parents, and along a familiar route). For an unknown reason, Michael darted into the road in an attempt to cross from the east side to the west side, and into the path of the Cherokee. He was struck by the Cherokee, and the driver stopped. The speed limit is 45 MPH in that area.

Michael was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando with significant injuries. He is in critical condition and had surgery this evening. The driver, Erica, was seatbelted and did not suffer any injuries.





The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours during the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.



Erica attends Lake Wales High, and Michael attends Janie Howard Wilson Elementary, both in Lake Wales.